Pakistani mechanic bags PKR 600 million with Mahzooz weekly draw 

DUBAI - A Pakistani expat who has been living in the United Arab Emirates for the past 9 years, has become Mahzooz’s 29th multi-millionaire after winning a whopping AED 10,000,000 in prize money at the 96th Mahzooz weekly draw, equivalent to over PKR 600,000,000.

Saad, who works as a machine mechanic and operator in an aluminium factory in the capital Abu Dhabi, is Mahzooz’s second Pakistani multi-million winner. The first top prize winner of AED 50,000,000 (PKR 3 billion), Junaid, also from Pakistan, was Mahzooz’s first-ever multi-millionaire. Since then, Mahzooz has made 29 millionaires and has given away close to AED 300,000,000 in prize money, or what is equivalent to PKR 18 billion.

Currently, Saad lives in a shared accommodation provided by his employer. The 32-year-old winner has been a frequent participant of Mahzooz, participating in Mahzooz every week and his life seems to have drastically changed after matching five out of the five winning numbers.

“I am my family's only breadwinner, and I am responsible for both my ailing mother and sister, who lost her husband to a brain tumour last year, as well as her child”.

"I'm so happy. This unexpected gift came to me just when I needed it most, and I want to thank Mahzooz for making a difference in my life "Saad adds.

To take part in the weekly draw, participants should register on www.mahzooz.ae, create an account, click play, choose 5 out of 49 numbers, and pay AED 35 (around PRK 2000) to purchase a bottle of water which will be channelled by Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.

Traditionally, each bottle of water made you eligible for one entry into the weekly draw. However, thanks to a recent limited-time offer, now, for only AED 35, you are eligible for two entries into the weekly draw, giving you the opportunity to double your chances of winning the top prize of AED 10 million (PKR 600 million), the second prize of AED 1 million (PKR 60 million) and the third prize of AED 350 (PKR 21,000). It also offers you the opportunity to be one of the three guaranteed winners who will be awarded AED 100,000 each. All you have to do is purchase one bottle of water for AED 35 and pick two sets of 5 numbers.

Many people from outside the United Arab Emirates believe in Mahzooz and participate regularly. In fact, as many as 30,000 winners who live outside the United Arab Emirates, have been awarded the second prize of AED 1M, second prize of AED 350 and a raffle draw prize of AED 100,000.

Pakistani nationals make up Mahzooz’s third-largest customer base. They have collectively won a total of AED 70 million in prize money. Over 190 participants from Pakistan were among the second prize winners of AED 1M, and 12 won the raffle draw of AED 100,000 each.

Mahzooz, which means “lucky” in Arabic, is the United Arab Emirates’ leading weekly draw, and it offers participants a life-changing opportunity through its generous weekly prizes as well as its active corporate social responsibility program.