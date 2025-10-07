Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Gold Price Live Updates – 7 October 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices remained at all time high as the price of 24-karat gold jumped by Rs5,400 to hit Rs415,278 per tola. The rate for 24-karat gold per 10 grams increased by Rs4,629, settling at Rs356,033.

The price of 22-karat gold was also revised upward to Rs326,375 per 10 grams, reflecting the ongoing bullish trend in the precious metals market.

Gold Rates Today

Gold Type Unit Price Change 24-Karat Gold Per Tola 415,278 +5,400 24-Karat Gold Per 10 Grams 356,033 +4,629

Bullion remained at that level as global economic instability drove investors toward safe-haven assets.

On the international stage, spot gold traded near $3,942 per ounce, up $33 or 0.84% from the previous session. The surge pushed gold above the $3,900 mark for the first time, driven by heightened safe-haven demand as the Japanese yen weakened sharply and the U.S. government shutdown intensified global economic uncertainty.

Market analysts attribute the local price hike to the strong international rally and the rupee’s weakness against the U.S. dollar, suggesting that volatility may persist in the days ahead.