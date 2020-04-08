China lifts months-long lockdown from Wuhan city
Web Desk
10:05 AM | 8 Apr, 2020
WUHAN - Chinese authorities lifted almost eleven weeks long lockdown enforced to control the spread of COVID-19 in main Wuhan city from Wednesday.

According to media reports, the authorities lifted outbound travel restrictions, dismantled traffic control checkpoints, and resumed operation of railways, airports, waterways, highways and other ways of communication.

Earlier, the lockdown began in the city on 23rd of January after Wuhan was declared with unprecedented traffic restrictions, including suspending the city's public transport and all outbound flights and trains in an attempt to contain the coronavirus epidemic.

The virus first emerged in the city in late December and has killed more than 2,500 people there.

