PM Imran sends best wishes to British counterpart Jhonson suffering from COVID-19 
Web Desk
11:50 AM | 8 Apr, 2020
PM Imran sends best wishes to British counterpart Jhonson suffering from COVID-19 
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has conveyed best wishes and prayers for the earliest recovery and good health of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is suffering from COVID-19.

In his letter to Johnson, PM Khan has also underscored the importance of Pakistan and UK working together to overcome the formidable challenges posed by COVID-19 and building a safer world.

Borish Jhonson, suffering from coronavirus infection, has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at hospital in London after his condition worsened.

A statement issued by the Downing Street on Tuesday said, “Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital”.

The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary, it added.

Jhonson has thanked all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.

The British premier was admitted to hospital for tests after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms, his office said late on Sunday.

Johnson, 55, had been due to re-emerge from seven days of self-isolation on Friday, a week after announcing he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had mild symptoms.

Johnson is the most high-profile world leader to contract the virus. His pregnant partner, Carrie Symonds, is also recovering from symptoms but has not been tested

More From This Category
Warmer weather will not slow or stop coronavirus ...
01:22 PM | 8 Apr, 2020
PIMS hospital's three doctors, nurse test ...
01:07 PM | 8 Apr, 2020
Private schools to move court against govt's ...
12:44 PM | 8 Apr, 2020
China reiterates it calls for peaceful resolution ...
12:22 PM | 8 Apr, 2020
Coronavirus: Pakistan gets more time to comply ...
12:18 PM | 8 Apr, 2020
PM Imran sends best wishes to British counterpart ...
11:50 AM | 8 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Lady Gaga helps raise $35m for WHO, announces ‘One World’ coronavirus benefit concert
01:45 PM | 8 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr