PM Imran sends best wishes to British counterpart Jhonson suffering from COVID-19 

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has conveyed best wishes and prayers for the earliest recovery and good health of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is suffering from COVID-19.

In his letter to Johnson, PM Khan has also underscored the importance of Pakistan and UK working together to overcome the formidable challenges posed by COVID-19 and building a safer world.

Borish Jhonson, suffering from coronavirus infection, has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at hospital in London after his condition worsened.

A statement issued by the Downing Street on Tuesday said, “Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital”.

The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary, it added.

Jhonson has thanked all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.

The British premier was admitted to hospital for tests after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms, his office said late on Sunday.

Johnson, 55, had been due to re-emerge from seven days of self-isolation on Friday, a week after announcing he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had mild symptoms.

Johnson is the most high-profile world leader to contract the virus. His pregnant partner, Carrie Symonds, is also recovering from symptoms but has not been tested