Deepika lists Abida Parveen’s ‘Chaap Tilak’ as favourite song
Share
MUMBAI - Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has been constantly sharing updates from her home via Instagram during the lockdown. Deepika recently uploaded a series of her most-heard songs during the lockdown and it turns out Abida Parveen’s Coke Studio version of Chaap Tilak is one of them.
Sharing screenshots of the songs she’s been listening to, DeePee shared the whole list on Instagram and we have to say, we love each and every song. The celebrity has proved her impeccable culinary skills with pictures of her homemade delights and her physique already tells us all about her fitness regime.
But her music taste has also left us fascinated and pleased as she has managed to list the finest of Coke Studio and Pakistan.
Stay home, stay safe!
- Lady Gaga helps raise $35m for WHO, announces ‘One World’ ...01:45 PM | 8 Apr, 2020
- Warmer weather will not slow or stop coronavirus spread, clarifies Dr ...01:22 PM | 8 Apr, 2020
-
- PIMS hospital's three doctors, nurse test positive for COVID-1901:07 PM | 8 Apr, 2020
- Private schools to move court against govt's order to reduce tuition ...12:44 PM | 8 Apr, 2020
-
- Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain stitch protective suit for doctors12:29 PM | 8 Apr, 2020
-
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 201906:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019