Web Desk
12:02 PM | 8 Apr, 2020
Deepika lists Abida Parveen’s ‘Chaap Tilak’ as favourite song
MUMBAI - Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has been constantly sharing updates from her home via Instagram during the lockdown. Deepika recently uploaded a series of her most-heard songs during the lockdown and it turns out Abida Parveen’s Coke Studio version of Chaap Tilak is one of them.

Sharing screenshots of the songs she’s been listening to, DeePee shared the whole list on Instagram and we have to say, we love each and every song. The celebrity has proved her impeccable culinary skills with pictures of her homemade delights and her physique already tells us all about her fitness regime.

But her music taste has also left us fascinated and pleased as she has managed to list the finest of Coke Studio and Pakistan.

Stay home, stay safe!

