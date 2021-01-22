Virat and Anushka make first appearance after daughter's birth

Only ten days ago, Bollywood's sweetheart Anushka Sharma and India’s most favorite cricketer Virat Kohli welcomed their first child.

The couple was recently spotted by the Indian media outside a clinic in Mumbai's Khar area for the first time after having the baby girl.

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jori actress looked stunning as ever in denim shirt and pants, as she waved to the fans and media. The fans could hardly believe how beautiful and fit she looks right after giving birth.

Some fans were quick to mention how she glowed throughout her pregnancy, and continues to do even after the birth of her child.

She eats healthy and hadn’t stopped working out during her pregnancy plus she’s anushka sharma so ofc she looks this stunning even after delivering a baby 10days ago. what a woman she is 😍 pic.twitter.com/Out8TapKgX — Ruby⁷ ᴴᴼᴾᴱ (@iperfectlywrong) January 21, 2021