Mahira Khan hints to go live on Instagram
Web Desk
12:21 PM | 8 Apr, 2020
KARACHI - During the coronavirus pandemic, everyone has put health before all, and the majority of people are staying indoors to maintain self-isolation and social distancing to fight the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus. With all our favourite stars doing a live session on Instagram, superstar Mahira Khan has also hinted at interacting with her millions of fans on Instagram live.

 Taking to Twitter, she said she has been receiving a lot of requests to do an Instagram live or do an “askmahirasession”. 

Here is the tweet:

“I’m getting a lot of requests to do an Instagram live or do an Ask Mahira Session here. Let me know what you guys would like me to do! I’m sorry I’ve been lazy... love you all,” she tweeted.

صبح بخیر !

 Earlier, Mahira pledged to contribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan's fund. Taking to Twitter, she said:  “I pledge to donate to Prime Minister COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund. Anything in anyone's capacity will make a difference. May we truly see relief for all. Insha’Allah,” she tweeted.

