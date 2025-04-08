When will Starlink internet services be available in Pakistan?

Pakistan is set to witness the arrival of Starlink, the satellite-based internet service by the renowned American company, by the end of 2023. The federal government has confirmed that there are no legal or technical obstacles to granting the final license for Starlink, with the regulatory process in progress.

In a recent meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication, chaired by Ameen Haq, Federal Minister for IT, Shaza Fatima updated the committee about the ongoing developments. The Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), who was also present, stated that Starlink has been issued a temporary license. However, the final license will only be granted after the completion of legal and regulatory procedures. Efforts are underway to expedite the approval of these rules.

Minister Shaza Fatima emphasized that there are no significant legal or technical barriers preventing the issuance of a permanent license to Starlink. However, the company will be required to submit a formal application once the new regulations are approved. Since satellite internet is a relatively new technology, the government has engaged experts to thoroughly evaluate its various aspects to ensure the service meets local standards and requirements.

Apart from Starlink, a Chinese company has also expressed interest in providing satellite internet services in Pakistan. The government is keen to promote competition in this emerging sector, aiming to provide consumers with better and more competitive services.

Shaza Fatima expressed hope that after the completion of the regulatory process, Starlink will be granted a full license by December 2025. Following this, the service will be available to consumers nationwide, bringing a significant boost to internet connectivity, especially in remote areas of the country.