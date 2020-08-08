Another quarantine wedding? Amina Sheikh announces a new chapter in her life
Share
Congratulations are in order for actress Amina Sheikh as she shares a heart-warming picture on social media to announce the beginning of a new chapter in her life.
The Cake star took to Instagram to share a picture that read 'Bismillah', and then put up a picture of wedding rings.
Ever since the news broke out, Amina’s comments section is flooded with congratulatory messages from friends and fans alike.
Sheikh was previously married to actor-turned-director Mohib Mirza. They called it quits last year after 14 years of being together. Mirza and Sheikh tied the knot in 2005 and have a five-year-old daughter Mesiah.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned more!
- Mahathir urges Int’l community to take notice of HR situation in ...09:35 AM | 9 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan observes Tiger Force Day today08:58 AM | 9 Aug, 2020
- PM Imran launches biggest ever drive to plant 3.5 million trees a day ...08:22 AM | 9 Aug, 2020
- Sindh decides to reopen schools, business activities11:52 PM | 8 Aug, 2020
- England defeat Pakistan by 3 wickets in first Test10:58 PM | 8 Aug, 2020
- Mehwish Hayat requests fans to report TikTok account impersonating her05:31 PM | 8 Aug, 2020
- Abhishek Bachchan tests negative for COVID-19, discharged from ...04:49 PM | 8 Aug, 2020
- Maya Ali and Sheheryar Munawar set to hit the silver screen together04:31 PM | 8 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020