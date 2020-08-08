Another quarantine wedding? Amina Sheikh announces a new chapter in her life

03:02 PM | 8 Aug, 2020
Congratulations are in order for actress Amina Sheikh as she shares a heart-warming picture on social media to announce the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

The Cake star took to Instagram to share a picture that read 'Bismillah', and then put up a picture of wedding rings.

Ever since the news broke out, Amina’s comments section is flooded with congratulatory messages from friends and fans alike.

Sheikh was previously married to actor-turned-director Mohib Mirza. They called it quits last year after 14 years of being together. Mirza and Sheikh tied the knot in 2005 and have a five-year-old daughter Mesiah.

