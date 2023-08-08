IED blast kills seven including UC Chairman in Balochistan's Panjgur

QUETTA – At least seven people including the Chairman of Union Council lost their lives in Balochistan's Punjgur district late Monday when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded.
Law enforcers told media that the remote-controlled blast targeted a vehicle in the Balgatar area of Kech district near Panjgur border.
It was reported that people in the ill-fated vehicle, including UC chairman Ishaq Balgatri, were going to a wedding party, and miscreants targeted the vehicle through an IED device.
The incident occurred some 140 kilometers away from Panjgur near the border of Balochistan’s Kech district. The sparsely populated region also shares borders with Iran.
Some of the deceased were identified as Mohammad Yaqoob, Ibrahim, Wajid, Fida Hussain, Sarfaraz, and Haider, who hailed from Panjgur, and Baltagar.
The recent terror incident comes amid a sharp uptick in terrorist activities in KP and Balochistan, the two regions that shared borders with Afghanistan, while TTP and other banned outfits continue to target security forces and civilians.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee recovered slightly against the US dollar in the early hours of trading on Tuesday.
During the intra-day trading, the rupee moved up by 0.07 percent and was quoted at 287.23, with an increase of Rs0.20.
Earlier this week, the local currency remained under pressure against the greenback and settle at 287.43.
Globally, USD moved up as investors struggled to get grip on the deviating growth outlooks between the two leading economies.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,700 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,072.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
