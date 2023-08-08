Search

IED blast kills seven including UC Chairman in Balochistan's Panjgur

Web Desk 09:42 AM | 8 Aug, 2023
IED blast kills seven including UC Chairman in Balochistan's Panjgur
QUETTA – At least seven people including the Chairman of Union Council lost their lives in Balochistan's Punjgur district late Monday when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded.

Law enforcers told media that the remote-controlled blast targeted a vehicle in the Balgatar area of Kech district near Panjgur border.

It was reported that people in the ill-fated vehicle, including UC chairman Ishaq Balgatri, were going to a wedding party, and miscreants targeted the vehicle through an IED device.

The incident occurred some 140 kilometers away from Panjgur near the border of Balochistan’s Kech district. The sparsely populated region also shares borders with Iran.

Some of the deceased were identified as Mohammad Yaqoob, Ibrahim, Wajid, Fida Hussain, Sarfaraz, and Haider, who hailed from Panjgur, and Baltagar.

The recent terror incident comes amid a sharp uptick in terrorist activities in KP and Balochistan, the two regions that shared borders with Afghanistan, while TTP and other banned outfits continue to target security forces and civilians.

