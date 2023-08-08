Karachi weather today update

KARACHI – People in country’s financial capital Karachi can expect light rain and drizzle today, coupled with partially cloudy and humid conditions.
The latest report shared by Pakistan Meteorological Department said the metropolis is likely to experience strong winds and drizzle near coastal areas. However, AccuWeather, and other weather forecasting services have not shared rain forecast for Tuesday.
How high can Karachi’s temperature go?
The minimum temperature has been 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may reach 31 degrees Celsius. The wind blowing from the southwest is expected to have a speed of 22 kilometers per hour, with a humidity ratio of over 80 percent, contributing to the overall sultry atmosphere.
The Max Ultraviolet UV Index is expected to be 3, which is moderate, while Cloud Cover is said to be around 85 percent with visibility to be around 5 km.
Karachi Air Quality
Karachi’s air quality worsened to 129 on Tuesday. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. People can experience difficulty breathing and irritation with prolonged exposure.
Weather across Pakistan
In a fresh advisory, Met Office said the Somalian jet (LLJ) is approaching Sindh and coastal belt of Balochistan. Moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating in northeastern Punjab and Kashmir. While a shallow westerly wave is also present over the upper parts.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee recovered slightly against the US dollar in the early hours of trading on Tuesday.
During the intra-day trading, the rupee moved up by 0.07 percent and was quoted at 287.23, with an increase of Rs0.20.
Earlier this week, the local currency remained under pressure against the greenback and settle at 287.43.
Globally, USD moved up as investors struggled to get grip on the deviating growth outlooks between the two leading economies.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,700 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,072.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Karachi
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Quetta
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Attock
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Multan
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.