Karachi weather today update

KARACHI – People in country’s financial capital Karachi can expect light rain and drizzle today, coupled with partially cloudy and humid conditions.

The latest report shared by Pakistan Meteorological Department said the metropolis is likely to experience strong winds and drizzle near coastal areas. However, AccuWeather, and other weather forecasting services have not shared rain forecast for Tuesday.

How high can Karachi’s temperature go?

The minimum temperature has been 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may reach 31 degrees Celsius. The wind blowing from the southwest is expected to have a speed of 22 kilometers per hour, with a humidity ratio of over 80 percent, contributing to the overall sultry atmosphere.

The Max Ultraviolet UV Index is expected to be 3, which is moderate, while Cloud Cover is said to be around 85 percent with visibility to be around 5 km.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi’s air quality worsened to 129 on Tuesday. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. People can experience difficulty breathing and irritation with prolonged exposure.

Weather across Pakistan

In a fresh advisory, Met Office said the Somalian jet (LLJ) is approaching Sindh and coastal belt of Balochistan. Moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating in northeastern Punjab and Kashmir. While a shallow westerly wave is also present over the upper parts.