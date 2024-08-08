PM Shehbaz terms govt-institutions cooperation ‘unprecedented’

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday he had never seen the current level of cooperation between the government and constitutional institutions in his 40-year-long political carrier, calling it “unprecedented”.

The premier made the remarks while addressing Ulema and Mashaikh Conference in Islamabad where Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir was also present as guest of honour.

He highlighted that there is an unprecedented cooperation between the political government and the constitutional institutions, adding it would be in the national interests and a role model for the future.

PM Shehbaz lamented over the propaganda campaign run on social media against the country's security forces, saying the security personnel rendered great sacrifices to defend the motherland.

He termed the May 9 incident “the most despicable one” in the country's history.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government is working tirelessly to address the economic challenges being faced by the country.

He recognised the difficulties being faced by the masses due to the inflation. He Rs50 billion have been diverted from the development fund to the provision of subsidy for three months to the electricity consumers who use up to two hundred units.

He however termed the measures insufficient, adding that consultations are taking place to provide relief and reduce burden on the poor people. He said a comprehensive plan is being worked out in this regard.

The premier also urged the religious scholars belonging to different schools of thought to preach the message of peace and brotherhood and raise voice against divisiveness.