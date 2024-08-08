Man kills 8-month-old daughter for crying near Chakwal

CHAKWAL – A man killed his eight-month old daughter for crying in Talagang, a city located near Chakwal in Pakistani province of Punjab.

Police have registered the First Information Report (FIR), which states the suspect got irritated after she started crying when he was taking her to the room after rain started.

The man choked her to death by pressing his neck and fled from the scene. Police parties are conducting raids to apprehend the suspect.

Earlier in April, a man killed his wife and seven children for unknown reasons in Alipur tehsil of Muzaffargarh.

Police said the suspect used a sharp-edged weapon to kill the eight persons, adding that the man had been arrested.

The officials revealed that the ages of the children killed by their father are between 6 months to 8 year.