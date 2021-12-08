Faisalabad women 'willingly undressed themselves' in new CCTV footage

FAISALABAD – The Faisalabad incident involving four women, who were tortured and paraded, has taken a turn as the victims spotted ripping off their clothes in a bid to threaten the shopkeeper to avoid being caught in the robbery.

The CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media in which three women can be seen shoplifting items from an electric store. The actual clip of the incident that garnered international attention gives the impression that these women undressed to threaten the shopkeeper.

The quick-witted shopkeeper ran outside the premises and restricted the women by holding the door tightly to prevent them from running. Women someway managed to open the entrance door and attempted to escape.

Here is what exactly happened in #Faisalabad CCTV

No Comments pic.twitter.com/16NlNyrSMS — Binod (@rana_haris_1993) December 8, 2021

However, another man caught two of them upon commotion of the shop owner. As they got hold of the escaping women, the others started undressing themselves to gather the crowd.

As the shocking video take the internet by storm, RPO Faisalabad said it is yet to ascertain what happened there as there is no sound of the CCTV footage. Police officials said they are investigating whether the act was committed by the women themselves or the shopkeeper forced them to do so.

Earlier, it was reported that a group of men stripped four women, including a teenager, dragged and beat them up after accusing them of shoplifting.

Men arrested for assaulting, parading four women ... 09:56 AM | 8 Dec, 2021 LAHORE – Police in the country’s most populous region have apprehended five men after they assaulted, ...

The victims were seen pleading to the people surrounding them in in a viral video to let them have a piece of cloth to cover themselves after being stripped but they were beaten with sticks.

Police swung into action and have arrested five main culprits in this incident. An FIR has also been registered against five suspects and several others under relevant provisions of the law.