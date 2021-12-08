PAKvBAN: Babar Azam picks maiden international wicket in second Test (VIDEO)

08:03 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
PAKvBAN: Babar Azam picks maiden international wicket in second Test (VIDEO)
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Wednesday displayed his bowling skills and claimed his maiden wicket in international format at a crucial point while playing against Bangladesh in second Test match in Dhaka.

As Shakib’s alliance with Mehdy Hasan Mirza, 14 off 70, started to instill hope in Bangladesh fans, Babar Azam struck on Mehdy’s pads.

After his appeal for the LBW was turned down, he successfully got the umpire’s decision overhauled after reviewing it.

The skipper, in the second innings, bowled two overs, and only conceded a run.

A video circulating on social media shows the whole is excited to see their skipper take his first wicket.

Babar-led squad has completed a 2-0 sweep of the Test series against Bangladesh, sealing victory at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka earlier in the day.

On what turned out to be a thrilling day for the lovers of Test cricket, Bangladesh, being forced to follow-on after managing a paltry 87 in reply of Pakistan’s strong 300 for four, battled to eke out a draw, but they failed one by one to answer the questions posed by the touring bowlers and were bowled out for 205.

In a befitting manner, Sajid Khan, who finished the match with 12 scalps after recording career-best eight for 42 in the first innings, snared the last wicket as he trapped Taijul Islam LBW.

BANvPAK: Pakistan seal Test series win over ... 04:07 PM | 8 Dec, 2021

DHAKA – Babar-led squad has completed a 2-0 sweep of the Test series against Bangladesh, sealing victory at the ...

More From This Category
Rohit Sharma repalces Virat Kohli as India’s ...
09:07 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
BANvPAK: Pakistan seal Test series win over ...
04:07 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
Sajid Khan shines with 8-wicket haul as ...
10:26 AM | 8 Dec, 2021
Pakistan clinch two gold medals in International ...
08:21 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
BANvPAK: Sajid Khan takes six wickets as tigers ...
03:56 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
Australian delegation arrives in Pakistan to ...
03:17 PM | 7 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sajal Aly reveals her 'traumatic' relationship with Maths
07:19 PM | 8 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr