Pakistani stars condemn Faisalabad incident

Celebrities have stepped forward to condemn the Faisalabad women assault incident where women were disrobed, tortured and paraded through a local market in broad daylight.

The group of men who accused them of shoplifting dishonoured the women’s bodies as a penalty. Spreading like wildfire on the internet, disturbing videos featuring the shocking assault went viral on social media.

The masses and celebrities turned to social media to condemn the gruesome dishonouring and wanted the culprits to be punished.

Baandi actor Yasir Hussain shared the viral video on his Instagram stories and expressed his horror at the shocking incident.

“This horrible incident took place in Riyasat-e-Madina’s city Faisalabad where the women were accused of theft. Everyone just stood there and watched.” He further put the spotlight on PM Imran for the promise of tabdeeli (revolution) he campaigned with. “Is this your revolution, Khan Sahab?”

The Meray Paas Tum Hou star Adnan Siddiqui took to Twitter and called out the injustice."Such an abhorrent display of sick mentality stemming from deep-seated patriarchy. The culprits must be brought to book. And we, as a society, must introspect."

Such an abhorrent display of sick mentality stemming from deep-seated patriarchy. The culprits must be brought to book. And we, as a society, must introspect. #nocountryforwomenhttps://t.co/hF4hn8BbuE — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) December 8, 2021

The Bulbulay star Ayesha Omar was also left shaken as she wrote, “What is wrong with this country?”

Talk show host and founder of Soul Sisters Pakistan Kanwal Ahmed shared her feeling regarding the gruesome incident and wrote.

If men in this country have the audacity to assault, beat and strip naked women in public places ALL WHILE filming it - imagine what they do to women around them behind closed doors. My heart is truly sinking.#Faisalabad — Kanwal Ahmed (@kanwalful) December 7, 2021

Thread: Disgusted at the gross violation of survivor’s privacy by the @OfficialDPRPP. A video of 2 women who were severely beaten & stripped in Faisalabad was doing rounds on SM, which was then retweeted by your twitter handle in order to emphasize that police is investigating. pic.twitter.com/nadRb7myuX — Nighat Dad (@nighatdad) December 7, 2021

