Top Pakistani generals express condolence on death of India’s CDS Bipin Rawat in heli crash
Share
RAWALPINDI – Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa have expressed condolence on the death of India’s chief of defence staff, his wife and other in helicopter crash.
This was announced by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in an official statement on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, the Indian air force confirmed that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board died in the unfortunate accident.
Gp Capt Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington, it added.
Gen Bipini was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today when the an IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter met an deadly accident.
India's top general Bipin Rawat and his wife ... 05:20 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
NEW DELHI – India’s chief of defence staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed in ...
- Top Pakistani generals express condolence on death of India’s CDS ...07:18 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
- Top military brass affirms zero tolerance for Sialkot lynching-like ...06:49 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan’s police and judiciary ranked 'most corrupt' in ...06:16 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani filmmaker Samar Khan's 'Out Swing' wins at Sport Film ...05:30 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
- India's top general Bipin Rawat and his wife along with 11 others ...05:20 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
- Kareena Kapoor and Aryan Khan among most searched celebrities in India03:00 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
- Hiba Bukhari makes things official with Arez Ahmed04:47 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
- Faryal Mehmood sets temperature soaring with new bold photoshoot02:30 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021