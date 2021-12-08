Top Pakistani generals express condolence on death of India’s CDS Bipin Rawat in heli crash

07:18 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
Top Pakistani generals express condolence on death of India’s CDS Bipin Rawat in heli crash
Share

RAWALPINDI – Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa have expressed condolence on the death of India’s chief of defence staff, his wife and other in helicopter crash.

This was announced by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in an official statement on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Indian air force confirmed that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board died in the unfortunate accident.

Gp Capt Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington, it added.  

Gen Bipini was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today when the an IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter met an deadly accident.

India's top general Bipin Rawat and his wife ... 05:20 PM | 8 Dec, 2021

NEW DELHI – India’s chief of defence staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed in ...

More From This Category
Top military brass affirms zero tolerance for ...
06:49 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
Pakistan’s police and judiciary ranked 'most ...
06:16 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
India's top general Bipin Rawat and his wife ...
05:20 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
China, Pakistan start joint technical education ...
05:19 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
Asian Development Bank powers Pakistan with ...
04:17 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
BANvPAK: Pakistan seal Test series win over ...
04:07 PM | 8 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani filmmaker Samar Khan's 'Out Swing' wins at Sport Film Festival Rotterdam 2021
05:30 PM | 8 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr