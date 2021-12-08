Top Pakistani generals express condolence on death of India’s CDS Bipin Rawat in heli crash

RAWALPINDI – Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa have expressed condolence on the death of India’s chief of defence staff, his wife and other in helicopter crash.

This was announced by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in an official statement on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Indian air force confirmed that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board died in the unfortunate accident.

Gp Capt Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington, it added.

Gen Bipini was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today when the an IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter met an deadly accident.