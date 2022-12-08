Benazir Bhutto's poorly-made statue sparks public outcry
Web Desk
12:31 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
Benazir Bhutto's poorly-made statue sparks public outcry
Share

Some inexperienced or amateur artists' attempt to pay a tribute to a political hero has gone terribly wrong.

A poorly-made statue of the slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto installed in a park in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, has drawn backlash. A picture of Bhutto's statue is now circulating on the internet.

Sharing the picture of the statue, Twitterati questioned Pakistan People's Party (PPP) representatives let this happen.

The statue has been described as defamatory and insulting to the brave political leader who was assassinated in a suicide attack on December 27, 2007.

In response to severe criticism Hayat Khan Achakzai, coordinator of PPP in Balochistan, assured that the statue will be replaced.

For the unversed, Bhutto was the first and only woman of Pakistan to hold the office of the Prime Minister twice. On December 27, 2007, she was assasinated at Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi.

Allama Iqbal’s ‘botched’ sculpture draws ... 11:32 AM | 2 Feb, 2021

LAHORE –A recent sculpture of the 'poet of the east' grabs attention due to the unfortunate and botched ...

More From This Category
Govt forms new JIT comprising ISI, MI officials ...
01:49 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
IHC bars authorities from arresting PM's son ...
01:32 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
Pakistani viral dance girl Ayesha’s new photo ...
01:13 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
President Alvi honours new Army Chief, CJCSC with ...
11:47 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
Where does Pakistan stand in world's most ...
10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
Pakistani FM Bilawal takes up Lyari's football ...
11:24 AM | 8 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani viral dance girl Ayesha’s new photo shoot goes viral
01:13 PM | 8 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr