Pakistani dance sensation Ayesha stuns fans with new photoshoot
Ayesha, a Bahawalpur-based girl, became a social media sensation overnight after her clip of dancing to an evergreen Bollywood song went viral.
Loved by her more than 700k followers on Instagram, the social media sensation keeps her fans updated with new dazzling clicks.
Ayesha, who is also known by her nickname Mano, shared new pictures in which she is posing in stylish modest wear as she promotes trendy Abayas.
The post garnered more than two hundred thousand reactions in a day.
The photos, however, received mixed reactions from social media users as some netizens slammed her for promoting vulgar dance. She also received little appreciation with some fans showering love in the comment section.
Ayesha rose to fame as her dance clip to Lata Mangeshkar’s song Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja at a wedding ceremony became an instant hit on the internet.
