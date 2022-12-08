IHC bars authorities from arresting PM's son Suleman Shehbaz on reaching Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court on Thursday restricted authorities from arresting Suleman Shehbaz from the airport on arrival, as Prime Minister's son moved court for protective bail.

Suleman Shehbaz, the younger son of the premier, was living in the United Kingdom and now he left Britain, ending self-exile after four years.

During today’s hearing, CJ IHC Justice Aamer Farooq said protective bail cannot be granted in absence of the petitioner and barred the authorities from arresting Suleman from the airport on his arrival.

The court asked Suleman to surrender before the court by December 13.

Suleman’s counsel also informed the court that his client is living abroad since October 2018, saying the cases were registered after he left his homeland.

Suleman Shehbaz leaves Britain for Pakistan

Suleman Shehbaz is in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah and then he will fly to Pakistan on Saturday with his family members.

In the year 2020, federal investigators lodged a case against Shehbaz Sharif and his sons under several sections for money laundering. Official maintained that Suleman and his brother hold scores of Benami accounts which were used to launder over Rs16 billion.

PM's son Suleman Shehbaz set to return home after ... 09:26 PM | 7 Dec, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Suleman Shehbaz, the younger son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is all set to return to Pakistan ...

Several PML-N leaders including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif get relief in a money laundering case earlier in October this year as a special court acquitted ruling party members.