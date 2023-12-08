Denmark passes law against desecration of Holy Quran

Denmark’s parliament has passed a pioneering law that criminalises the public burning of religious texts, particularly addressing protests over Holy Quran desecration in Muslim nations.

The law, securing 94 votes in favor and facing opposition from 77 members in the 179-seat Folketing, specifically targets the disrespectful treatment of significant religious writings. It aims to prevent the public burning, tearing, or defilement of holy texts, including dissemination through videos.

Pending formal approval by Queen Margrethe later this month, the law imposes fines or up to two years in prison for offenders. It’s designed to counteract “systematic mockery” that has contributed to an increased terrorism threat in Denmark, especially after public protests involving Holy Quran burnings earlier this year.

Denmark recorded 483 incidents of book or flag burnings between July 21 and October 24, prompting the bill’s introduction in August. Amendments were made to balance freedom of expression with national security concerns.

Critics, like Inger Stojberg of the Denmark Democrats party, argue that religious criticism restrictions could undermine hard-earned liberal freedoms. The centrist coalition government assures minimal impact on free speech, highlighting that other forms of criticizing religion remain legal.

This action follows Denmark’s 2006 controversy when a newspaper published cartoons of Prophet Muhammad, sparking outrage in the Muslim world. Meanwhile, Sweden is exploring different approaches to address Quran desecration, contemplating the role of national security in police decisions during public protests.