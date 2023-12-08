Denmark passes law against desecration of Holy Quran

Denmark’s parliament has passed a pioneering law that criminalises the public burning of religious texts, particularly addressing protests over Holy Quran desecration in Muslim nations.
The law, securing 94 votes in favor and facing opposition from 77 members in the 179-seat Folketing, specifically targets the disrespectful treatment of significant religious writings. It aims to prevent the public burning, tearing, or defilement of holy texts, including dissemination through videos.
Pending formal approval by Queen Margrethe later this month, the law imposes fines or up to two years in prison for offenders. It’s designed to counteract “systematic mockery” that has contributed to an increased terrorism threat in Denmark, especially after public protests involving Holy Quran burnings earlier this year.
Denmark recorded 483 incidents of book or flag burnings between July 21 and October 24, prompting the bill’s introduction in August. Amendments were made to balance freedom of expression with national security concerns.
Critics, like Inger Stojberg of the Denmark Democrats party, argue that religious criticism restrictions could undermine hard-earned liberal freedoms. The centrist coalition government assures minimal impact on free speech, highlighting that other forms of criticizing religion remain legal.
This action follows Denmark’s 2006 controversy when a newspaper published cartoons of Prophet Muhammad, sparking outrage in the Muslim world. Meanwhile, Sweden is exploring different approaches to address Quran desecration, contemplating the role of national security in police decisions during public protests.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Friday.
On Friday, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 283.2 for buying and 286.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.2
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.23
|765.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.89
|40.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.19
|41.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.41
|36.71
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.71
|930.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.02
|61.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.54
|176.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.05
|26.35
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.62
|747.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.22
|78.92
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.12
|27.42
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.94
|327.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.06
|8.21
Gold price in Pakistan increased as the yellow metal witnessed an upward trend in the international market.
On Friday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,400 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,390.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold costs Rs199,282, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs190,225 and 18k gold rate is Rs163,050 each tola.
In the global market, gold prices hover at around $2026, gaining $8.30 on Friday.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan (8 December 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Karachi
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Quetta
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Attock
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Multan
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,583
