Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make first appearance since royal departure

Close to a month after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were stepping down as "senior royals," the couple managed to make a low-key appearance at an event in the states.

The two were spotted at a JPMorgan event in Miami on Thursday, reported Page Six.

A source revealed: “It was all very hush-hush, with a lot of security. Meghan and Harry headlined the event as the keynote speakers.”

The couple — and their 9-month-old son Archie — have been staying in a $14 million mansion on Vancouver Island, with Meghan enjoying the scenery on hikes with her beagle Guy and the couple’s Labrador.

Just days after the new year, the couple shared their decision of taking a step back from royal duties through a lengthy statement on Instagram.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year is starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the statement from the couple began. "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

The pair continued, "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."

