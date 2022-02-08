Furore in India after big brands show solidarity with Kashmiris living under Indian occupation

NEW DELHI – Indian diplomats said on Tuesday a foreign government tendered an apology after pro-Kashmir social media posts by KFC, Hyundai and other global brands sparked an uproar in India.

Kashmir has been illegally occupied by India since 1947 and the UN-recognised dispute has triggered two wars between the two nuclear-armed foes India and Pakistan.

Both countries regularly trade heated diplomatic barbs over the Kashmir issue and Pakistan marks February 5 as a national holiday in a gesture of solidarity with the Kashmiris living under the brutal Indian occupation.

This year, several Pakistan-based social media properties connected to some of the world’s biggest corporate names used the occasion to proclaim their own messages of support, including several American fast-food chains and South Korea’s Hyundai.

“Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom,” a Twitter account associated with the automaker’s Pakistan operations posted on Sunday.

India said Tuesday that its ambassador to South Korea immediately sought an explanation from Hyundai at its Seoul headquarters.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar spoke to his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong to convey “strong displeasure” over the phone, according to an Indian readout of the discussion.

Chung “conveyed that they regretted the offence caused to the people and Government of India by the social media post,” ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

Hyundai issued a statement to distance itself from the Twitter account, which it said was operated by a company partner.

“We deeply regret any offence caused to the people of India by this unofficial social media activity,” it said on Tuesday.

Pakistan-based social media properties connected to Pizza Hut, KFC and Domino’s Pizza were among those posting messages to mark the Kashmir Day, prompting boycott calls among incensed Indian social media users.

The posts were later deleted and several brands later issued apologies.