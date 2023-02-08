Islamabad court hands over Sheikh Rashid to Murree police on one-day transit remand

ISLAMABAD – An Islamabad court on Wednesday granted one-day transit remand of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid to Murree police.

The former interior minister and ally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was brought to the court of district and session judge amid tight security. As the proceeding commenced, Rashid’s lawyers — Ali Bukhari and Intizar Panjhota — and the prosecutor presented their arguments.

After listening to both the sides, the court instructed the police to present the veteran politician before a relevant court in Murree by 2pm tomorrow, Thursday.

Sheikh Rashid was arrested on Feb 2 by the Islamabad police for remarks he made against former president Asif Ali Zardari. Later, another case was also registered against him at the Murree police station for manhandling a police official at the time of his arrest.