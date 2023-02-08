Islamabad court hands over Sheikh Rashid to Murree police on one-day transit remand

ISLAMABAD – An Islamabad court on Wednesday granted one-day transit remand of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid to Murree police.
The former interior minister and ally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was brought to the court of district and session judge amid tight security. As the proceeding commenced, Rashid’s lawyers — Ali Bukhari and Intizar Panjhota — and the prosecutor presented their arguments.
After listening to both the sides, the court instructed the police to present the veteran politician before a relevant court in Murree by 2pm tomorrow, Thursday.
Sheikh Rashid was arrested on Feb 2 by the Islamabad police for remarks he made against former president Asif Ali Zardari. Later, another case was also registered against him at the Murree police station for manhandling a police official at the time of his arrest.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 8, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.9
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|296.12
|296.74
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.78
|332.48
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.06
|75.36
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.48
|73.79
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.31
|192.71
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.23
|740.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.22
|207.42
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.19
|176.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.41
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.11
|723.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.31
|299.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs199,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,040.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Karachi
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Islamabad
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Peshawar
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Quetta
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Sialkot
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Attock
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Gujranwala
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Jehlum
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Multan
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Gujrat
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Nawabshah
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Chakwal
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Hyderabad
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Nowshehra
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Sargodha
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Faisalabad
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
|Mirpur
|PKR 199,500
|PKR 2,340
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.