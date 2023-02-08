Who proposed? Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram point finger at each other on The Mirza Malik Show

Lollywood's power couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are back in the news to steal the spotlight with their sizzling chemistry. The duo has often been the centre of attention owing to their charisma and beauty.

This time, they were spotted on the popular show, hosted by the sports power couple Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza. UrduFlix posted a sneak peek into their episode on their official Instagram account and captioned, "Minal khan or Ahsan Ikram Me Kisne kisko Propose Kia? The Mirza Malik Show is presented by Spotify & produced by Emaxtv.

Join us for a weekly dose of laughter and excitement on our talk show The Mirza Malik Show, where we bring you the latest in entertainment celebrity interviews. From film and music to fashion and sports, we've got it all covered. Get ready for lively discussions, surprising guests, and plenty of fun. Subscribe now and never miss an episode!"

The pair were seen responding to a question about who proposed first, resulting in a playful back-and-forth between them. They both gestured towards each other, sharing that they never expected their collaboration on a project to lead to a relationship. Minal Khan revealed that, despite Mohsin's denial, she was actually the one who was proposed to, initially thinking it was all in jest until her parents were contacted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UrduFlix (@urduflixofficial)

The retired tennis player also questioned Minal about whether her husband, Mohsin ever confuses the identical twins. She admitted that there are instances where he does mix them up and even recalled a incident where her twin's husband, Muneeb Butt mistook her for his wife, Aiman Khan.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Aey Ishq, Qismat, Nand, Ishq Hai, and Lockdown.

lkram, on the other hand, was seen in Parchayee, Mera Rab Waris, and Pyar Ke Sadqay.