#JusticeForZahra: Pakistani journalist arrested over wife’s murder
Web Desk
05:32 PM | 8 Jul, 2020
#JusticeForZahra: Pakistani journalist arrested over wife’s murder
#JusticeForZahra: Pakistani journalist arrested over wife’s murder
#JusticeForZahra: Pakistani journalist arrested over wife’s murder
#JusticeForZahra: Pakistani journalist arrested over wife’s murder
Share

RAWALPINDI – A Pakistani journalist has been detained by Punjab police over the murder of his wife.

Ali Salman Alvi, who was arrested on Wednesday after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him with Rawalpindi’s Airport Police Station, has been charged with abetment under Section 109 of the CrPc in the murder case of Sadaf Zahra.

According to the FIR, “the deceased was found with marks on her hand and face,” along-with the one on her neck, which became the cause of the death.

The report narrates the account of Syeda Mehwish Zehra, the deceased’s sister, that she found her sister’s body hanging from the ceiling fan at the scene of the death.

The complainant told the police that she received a call from Ali Salman Alvi, asking her to come immediately to their house as “Sadaf had done something to herself.” She said that Alvi had used her sister’s mobile phone to call her.

Mehwish maintained that Alvi used to physically abuse her sister, adding he also resorted several times to beating her. “We had told him to abstain from this, but he would continue to torture her.” 

The complainant was “absolutely sure that he [Alvi] was behind the murder.” 

Police, in a statement, said that “the case is being investigated thoroughly, and evidence being closely analyzed.” Rawalpindi Police have "time and again" exhibited our absolute zero tolerance against abuse on women & children, it added.

Meanwhile today, #JusticeForZahra remained the top trend on Twitter in Pakistan.

More From This Category
Celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with simplicity amid ...
02:24 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
PTA to take an important decision on PUBG ban ...
12:49 PM | 9 Jul, 2020
BJP Kashmir leader killed along with his father ...
11:17 AM | 9 Jul, 2020
US, Pakistan call for boosting cooperation in ...
10:57 AM | 9 Jul, 2020
PM Imran to open Islamabad Isolation hospital, ...
10:30 AM | 9 Jul, 2020
Number of coronavirus cases starts declining in ...
11:41 PM | 8 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebrities demand justice for Sadaf Zahra
03:22 PM | 9 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr