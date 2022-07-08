Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic looks ethereal in latest snap

Turkish beauty Esra Bilgiç aka Halime Hatun has proved that she is a star performer at heart and has gained much admiration ever since the super hit Turkish television series Dirilis: Ertugrul on-aired.

This time around, the 29-year-old gorgeous actor shared a dreamy picture of herself posing in a picturesque location.

Posing for the camera, Bilgic turned heads because of her impeccable style. The post garnered massive likes from her followers.

On the work front, Esra is currently seen in the drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar also featuring co-star Uğur Güneş. The drama premiered on September 29, 2021.