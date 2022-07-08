Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic looks ethereal in latest snap
Share
Turkish beauty Esra Bilgiç aka Halime Hatun has proved that she is a star performer at heart and has gained much admiration ever since the super hit Turkish television series Dirilis: Ertugrul on-aired.
This time around, the 29-year-old gorgeous actor shared a dreamy picture of herself posing in a picturesque location.
Posing for the camera, Bilgic turned heads because of her impeccable style. The post garnered massive likes from her followers.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Esra is currently seen in the drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar also featuring co-star Uğur Güneş. The drama premiered on September 29, 2021.
Esra Bilgic sets internet on fire with new bold ... 04:04 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
Pakistan has fallen head over heels with Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan and this comes as no surprise. The 28-year-old ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Imran Riaz Khan moved to Lahore's Kotwali Police Station09:00 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
-
-
-
- PIA slashes fares by 30pc on Eidul Adha07:20 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022