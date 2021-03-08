Police shot dead student coming to Peshawar for test

07:14 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
Police shot dead student coming to Peshawar for test
Share

PESHAWAR – A student was killed after police officials opened fire on his vehicle when he was coming to Peshawar, local media reported on Monday.

Deceased Mubashir was travelling along with his cousin in a car when their vehicle was sprayed with bullets by rider squad near Faqirabad, a neighbourhood in Peshawar.

Mubashir received bullet wounds and he succumbed to his injuries when attempts were being made to shift him to hospital for treatment.

It has surfaced that the student was coming to the capital of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for taking part in a test.

SP City Atiq Shah said that two officials involved in the incident have been arrested after registering a case against them. He said that an investigation into the matter has also been launched. 

More From This Category
Top US officials meet COAS Bajwa, hails ...
06:40 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
PDM jointly nominates Yousaf Raza Gillani for ...
06:10 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
#IWD2021 – WHO acknowledges Punjab health ...
04:08 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
Pakistan population to reach 242 million by 2025, ...
03:52 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
At UN, Pakistan calls upon the world to stop ...
03:34 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
Four Pakistani officials appointed to South Asian ...
04:47 PM | 8 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hamza Ali Abbasi just finished the first draft of his book on God
05:04 PM | 8 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr