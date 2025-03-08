Champions Trophy 2025 final: ₹5,000 crore betting scandal uncovered in Dubai

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Champions Trophy 2025 Final 5000 Crore Betting Scandal Uncovered In Dubai

A massive illegal betting racket worth ₹5,000 crore has been exposed ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand in Dubai. Delhi Police arrested several high-profile bookies, recovering large amounts of cash, electronic devices, and crucial evidence linking the syndicate to international networks. Among those detained were Praveen Kochar and Sanjay Kumar, who were actively betting on the India-Australia semi-final.

During interrogation, Kochar revealed that he operated from a rented house and earned ₹40,000 per match. Further investigations confirmed that the betting network was controlled from Dubai, with connections to the notorious underworld group D-Company.

Reports indicate that during major cricket tournaments, international bookies flock to Dubai, where high-stakes betting is orchestrated through underworld channels. With India being the tournament favorite, the betting market has seen a surge in wagers favoring the team.

India vs. New Zealand: The High-Stakes Champions Trophy Final

The much-anticipated final is set to take place in Dubai on Sunday. India remains unbeaten in the tournament, while New Zealand’s only loss came against India in the group stage. India secured its spot in the final by defeating Australia, whereas New Zealand advanced after overcoming South Africa in Lahore.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

