Complete lockdown imposed in Pakistan except Sindh

A complete lockdown has been imposed in the country except the Sindh province.

As per the NCOC decision, markets, entertainment venues and shopping plazas will remain closed until May 16. All kinds of intercity and intracity public transport will remain completely closed during the lockdown.

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar took to twitter and explained the reasons why a lockdown was imposed in the country.

He wrote, “We realize that the mobility restrictions put into place from today till the 16th are going to cause inconvenience. These measures have been necessitated by the extremely dangerous situation which has been created in the region with the spread of virulent mutations of the virus.”

The need for caution is clear. The danger is higher than ever and knocking at our doors. Need the country to unite in response and achieve once again what we achieved in the first wave, for which we received global praise. Inshallah we will do it again, together — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) May 8, 2021

However, grocery stores, tandoors, milk-sellers, meat shops and fruit and vegetable shops will remain open until 6pm.

Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Usman in special message issued ahead of Eidul Fitr. “All kinds of business activity except grocery stores and essential commodities will remain closed till May 16,” he said.