Complete lockdown imposed in Pakistan except Sindh
Web Desk
01:19 PM | 8 May, 2021
Complete lockdown imposed in Pakistan except Sindh
Share

A complete lockdown has been imposed in the country except the Sindh province.

As per the NCOC decision, markets, entertainment venues and shopping plazas will remain closed until May 16. All kinds of intercity and intracity public transport will remain completely closed during the lockdown.

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar took to twitter and explained the reasons why a lockdown was imposed in the country.

He wrote, “We realize that the mobility restrictions put into place from today till the 16th are going to cause inconvenience. These measures have been necessitated by the extremely dangerous situation which has been created in the region with the spread of virulent mutations of the virus.”

However, grocery stores, tandoors, milk-sellers, meat shops and fruit and vegetable shops will remain open until 6pm.

Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Usman in special message issued ahead of Eidul Fitr. “All kinds of business activity except grocery stores and essential commodities will remain closed till May 16,” he said.

120 more succumb to coronavirus in Pakistan 09:24 AM | 8 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – At least 120 people lost their lives due to the third wave of Covid infection while 4,109 fresh cases ...

More From This Category
Govt to challenge LHC decision of removing ...
01:57 PM | 8 May, 2021
Pakistan expresses concerns over seizure of ...
11:13 AM | 8 May, 2021
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign agreements to boost ...
10:09 AM | 8 May, 2021
Pakistani soldier wounded in Afghan cross border ...
09:45 AM | 8 May, 2021
120 more succumb to coronavirus in Pakistan
09:24 AM | 8 May, 2021
Shehbaz Sharif off-loaded from plane despite LHC ...
08:45 AM | 8 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kangana Ranaut tests positive for coronavirus 
10:40 AM | 8 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr