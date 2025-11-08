South Africa bat first against Pakistan in deciding ODI of series

FAISALABAD – South Africa have chosen to bat first against Pakistan in final game of the three-match ODI series at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

Both teams are locked at 1-1 in the series, with each side eager to claim the victory and secure the series win.

In the lead-up to the match, Pakistan’s players took part in an intensive practice session, focusing on batting, bowling, and fielding drills to fine-tune their skills ahead of the crucial encounter.

The first match saw Pakistan edge out South Africa by 2 wickets, while the second ODI saw the visitors bounce back with a dominant 8-wicket victory, leveling the series.

With everything to play for, both teams are now hoping to seize the final opportunity to take home the series win.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Matthew Breetzke (c), Donovan Ferreira, Corbin Bosch, Bjorn Fortuin, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lungi Ngidi