US appreciates Pakistan’s positive role in Afghan peace process
RAWALPINDI – US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad and General Austin Scott Miller, Commander Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan have appreciated the positive role of Pakistan in Afghan Peace Process.
According to ISPR, they expressed it during a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.
Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Representative for #Afghanistan Reconciliation and General Austin Scott Miller, Commander Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS at GHQ today.
Matters related to mutual interest, peace and stability in the region, Pak-Afghan Border management and current developments in Afghan Peace Process were discussed during the meeting.
