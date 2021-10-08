Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 08 October 2021
09:00 AM | 8 Oct, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 114,500 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 98,170 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 89,989 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 104,958.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 114,500
|PKR 1,440
|Karachi
|PKR 114,500
|PKR 1,440
|Islamabad
|PKR 114,500
|PKR 1,440
|Peshawar
|PKR 114,500
|PKR 1,440
|Quetta
|PKR 114,500
|PKR 1,440
|Sialkot
|PKR 114,500
|PKR 1,440
|Attock
|PKR 114,500
|PKR 1,440
|Gujranwala
|PKR 114,500
|PKR 1,440
|Jehlum
|PKR 114,500
|PKR 1,440
|Multan
|PKR 114,500
|PKR 1,440
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 114,500
|PKR 1,440
|Gujrat
|PKR 114,500
|PKR 1,440
|Nawabshah
|PKR 114,500
|PKR 1,440
|Chakwal
|PKR 114,500
|PKR 1,440
|Hyderabad
|PKR 114,500
|PKR 1,440
|Nowshehra
|PKR 114,500
|PKR 1,440
|Sargodha
|PKR 114,500
|PKR 1,440
|Faisalabad
|PKR 114,500
|PKR 1,440
|Mirpur
|PKR 114,500
|PKR 1,440
- IMF asks Pakistan to raise income and sales tax10:23 AM | 8 Oct, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...10:00 AM | 8 Oct, 2021
- Nike to end sales in Israeli stores09:30 AM | 8 Oct, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 08 October 202109:00 AM | 8 Oct, 2021
- Sharp decline in Covid cases in Pakistan08:44 AM | 8 Oct, 2021
Nora Fatehi’s dance rehearsal video goes viral
06:02 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
- Mashal Khan’s new dance video goes viral04:16 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
- Alizeh Shah and Muneeb Butt look breathtaking in new photoshoot03:45 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
- Aryan Khan bursts into tears after meeting Shah Rukh Khan in NCB's ...02:30 PM | 7 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021