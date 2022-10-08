Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 08 October 2022

08:15 AM | 8 Oct, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 08 October 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs141,500 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 121,300. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 111,191 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 129,710.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 141,500 PKR 1,680
Karachi PKR 141,500 PKR 1,680
Islamabad PKR 141,500 PKR 1,680
Peshawar PKR 141,500 PKR 1,680
Quetta PKR 141,500 PKR 1,680
Sialkot PKR 141,500 PKR 1,680
Attock PKR 141,500 PKR 1,680
Gujranwala PKR 141,500 PKR 1,680
Jehlum PKR 141,500 PKR 1,680
Multan PKR 141,500 PKR 1,680
Bahawalpur PKR 141,500 PKR 1,680
Gujrat PKR 141,500 PKR 1,680
Nawabshah PKR 141,500 PKR 1,680
Chakwal PKR 141,500 PKR 1,680
Hyderabad PKR 141,500 PKR 1,680
Nowshehra PKR 141,500 PKR 1,680
Sargodha PKR 141,500 PKR 1,680
Faisalabad PKR 141,500 PKR 1,680
Mirpur PKR 141,500 PKR 1,680

