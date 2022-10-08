Watch – Hira Mani narrowly escapes fall during talk show

Lollywood diva Hira Mani is a gorgeous addition to Pakistan’s entertainment industry but it’s her stellar acting that has won the heart of the masses.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star’s vocal talents and melodious voice have also gotten a nod from admirers.

In a throwback video, Hira made an appearance on Ahsan Khan's talk show where she delved into details about fame, drama success, and personal life.

However, as soon as Hira made an entrance as she stumbled and narrowly escaped falling. The old video is going viral on social media.

Talking about her fame, Hira said that 'I became famous as soon as I married Mani, I didn't need to work in dramas for that, but later Mani introduced me to Pakistani dramas'.

On the work front, Mani was last seen in Mohabbatein Chahatein, Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut, Mein Hari Piya, Ibn-e-Hawa, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, and will be seen in Aik Anaar Do Beemar.