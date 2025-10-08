Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 24Karat, 22K Gold Prices – 8 October 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan jumped to all all-time high as the price of gold per tola stays at Rs416,778, while, the rate for 10 grams of gold went up by Rs1,286, closing at Rs357,319.

Gold Rates Today

Gold Type Per Tola Per Gram Per 10 Grams Per Ounce 24K Gold Rs416,778 36,163 Rs357,319 1,024,974 22K Gold 386,650 33,149.42 331,494.17 939,559.50 21K Gold 369,075 31,642.63 316,426.25 896,852.25 18K Gold 316,350 27,122.25 271,222.50 768,730.50

Global Frenzy

Gold prices hit a record high on Wednesday, surpassing $4,000 per ounce level for the first time in history, as investors turned to the safe-haven asset amid deepening global economic uncertainty and heightened geopolitical tensions.

According to market data, spot gold rose 0.7% to $4,011.18 per ounce by 0300 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for December delivery advanced to $4,033.40 per ounce.

Gold’s remarkable rally has been one of the standout stories of 2025, with prices climbing about 53% so far this year, following a 27% rise in 2024. The rally has been driven by robust central bank purchases, increased demand from exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and a weaker U.S. dollar.