Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 08 September 2021
08:54 AM | 8 Sep, 2021
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 114,100 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 97,800 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 89,650 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 104,590.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 114,100
|PKR 1,544
|Karachi
|PKR 114,100
|PKR 1,544
|Islamabad
|PKR 114,100
|PKR 1,544
|Peshawar
|PKR 114,100
|PKR 1,544
|Quetta
|PKR 114,100
|PKR 1,544
|Sialkot
|PKR 114,100
|PKR 1,544
|Attock
|PKR 114,100
|PKR 1,544
|Gujranwala
|PKR 114,100
|PKR 1,544
|Jehlum
|PKR 114,100
|PKR 1,544
|Multan
|PKR 114,100
|PKR 1,544
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 114,100
|PKR 1,544
|Gujrat
|PKR 114,100
|PKR 1,544
|Nawabshah
|PKR 114,100
|PKR 1,544
|Chakwal
|PKR 114,100
|PKR 1,544
|Hyderabad
|PKR 114,100
|PKR 1,544
|Nowshehra
|PKR 114,100
|PKR 1,544
|Sargodha
|PKR 114,100
|PKR 1,544
|Faisalabad
|PKR 114,100
|PKR 1,544
|Mirpur
|PKR 114,100
|PKR 1,544


