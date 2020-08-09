11 Pakistani Hindu migrants found dead in India
Web Desk
08:35 PM | 9 Aug, 2020
11 Pakistani Hindu migrants found dead in India
Share

NEW DELHI – Eleven members of a family of Pakistani Hindu migrants were found dead in a farm in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan, local media reported on Sunday.

Police in Jodhpur said the cause of deaths has not been ascertained so far, according to The Times of India.

The family had come from Pakistan’s Sindh province in 2012 and was in the process of getting its citizenship in India.

An estimated 41,000 Pakistani nationals are living in India on a long-term basis – most of them either Hindu or Sikh.

More From This Category
Afghan refugees voluntary repatriation restart ...
09:55 AM | 10 Aug, 2020
Two Lebanese ministers resign over deadly blast, ...
11:51 PM | 9 Aug, 2020
Punjab CM takes notice over Wazir Khan mosque ...
11:20 PM | 9 Aug, 2020
Afghan refugees' repatriation restarts from Monday
10:35 PM | 9 Aug, 2020
11 Pakistani Hindu migrants found dead in India
08:35 PM | 9 Aug, 2020
50 dead as heavy monsoon rains lash parts of ...
06:28 PM | 9 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Music video controversy: Wazir Khan mosque’s manager suspended
09:48 AM | 10 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr