Actress Beenish Raja ties the knot 
Web Desk
02:41 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
Pakistani actress Beenish Raja has tied the knot in a simple ceremony.

She is an emerging model and actress. She is best known for playing Durkhanay in the romantic drama serial Sang-e-Mar Mar. 

Beenish has appeared in a limited number of drama serials but amazed the audience with her splendid performance. 

She has also appeared in an ISPR song by Atif Aslam named “Zameen Jaagti Hai” which was a tribute to the Pakistan Army’s war against terrorism. Her other acting projects include drama serial Yakeen Ka Safar and Bisaat-e-Dil.

