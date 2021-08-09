Actress Beenish Raja ties the knot
02:41 PM | 9 Aug, 2021
Pakistani actress Beenish Raja has tied the knot in a simple ceremony.
She is an emerging model and actress. She is best known for playing Durkhanay in the romantic drama serial Sang-e-Mar Mar.
Beenish has appeared in a limited number of drama serials but amazed the audience with her splendid performance.
She has also appeared in an ISPR song by Atif Aslam named “Zameen Jaagti Hai” which was a tribute to the Pakistan Army’s war against terrorism. Her other acting projects include drama serial Yakeen Ka Safar and Bisaat-e-Dil.
