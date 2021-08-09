Actress Beenish Raja ties the knot 

Pakistani actress Beenish Raja has tied the knot in a simple ceremony.

She is an emerging model and actress. She is best known for playing Durkhanay in the romantic drama serial Sang-e-Mar Mar.

Beenish has appeared in a limited number of drama serials but amazed the audience with her splendid performance.

She has also appeared in an ISPR song by Atif Aslam named “Zameen Jaagti Hai” which was a tribute to the Pakistan Army’s war against terrorism. Her other acting projects include drama serial Yakeen Ka Safar and Bisaat-e-Dil.