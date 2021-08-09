Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 09 August 2021
08:44 AM | 9 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 09 August 2021
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 109,200 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 93,620 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 85,820 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 109,200.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 109,200 PKR 1,474
Karachi PKR 109,200 PKR 1,474
Islamabad PKR 109,200 PKR 1,474
Peshawar PKR 109,200 PKR 1,474
Quetta PKR 109,200 PKR 1,474
Sialkot PKR 109,200 PKR 1,474
Attock PKR 109,200 PKR 1,474
Gujranwala PKR 109,200 PKR 1,474
Jehlum PKR 109,200 PKR 1,474
Multan PKR 109,200 PKR 1,474
Bahawalpur PKR 109,200 PKR 1,474
Gujrat PKR 109,200 PKR 1,474
Nawabshah PKR 109,200 PKR 1,474
Chakwal PKR 109,200 PKR 1,474
Hyderabad PKR 109,200 PKR 1,474
Nowshehra PKR 109,200 PKR 1,474
Sargodha PKR 109,200 PKR 1,474
Faisalabad PKR 109,200 PKR 1,474
Mirpur PKR 109,200 PKR 1,474

