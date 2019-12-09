FIA declares woman in leaked video is not Fatima Sohail
Web Desk
12:55 PM | 9 Dec, 2019
FIA declares woman in leaked video is not Fatima Sohail
Share

LAHORE - A leaked video — purported to be of actor Fatima Sohail , ex-wife of Mohsin Abbas Haider — has been circulating social media and WhatsApp since Wednesday.

However, after Sohail lodged a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the agency’s Cybercrime Wing conducted a digital forensic investigation and declared that the woman in the video was merely impersonating Sohail .

Fatima Sohail seeks FIA help over 'disgusting ... 12:48 PM | 7 Dec, 2019

LAHORE- A video circulating on Whatsapp has created quite a stir on social media. The video quickly spread through as a ...

Sohail took to Instagram on Friday to rubbish the claims, terming the video inappropriate and fake. She added that an investigation was underway and the culprits would be exposed soon.

Sohail also shared a copy of FIA’s directive to Pakistan Telecommunications Authority to remove the video. Sohail said she was disgusted that people could stoop down to such a level just to malign someone.

The actor also praised FIA for investigating the matter promptly and prove that she is not in the video.

More From This Category
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line
02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree
01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The ...
01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Mahira Khan shares screen with Riz Ahmed, Cate ...
12:16 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Imran Abbas shares a heartfelt post over his ...
02:10 PM | 17 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr