Trailer of 'Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer’ is out now

The trailer of the highly-anticipated film on Pakistan’s most notorious serial killer Javed Iqbal has finally been released and needless to say, the goosebumps worthy trailer promises a terrific dive into the life of the infamous criminal.

Starring Yasir Hussain as the titular serial killer and Ayesha Omar as a fierce police officer, the film will be released on Dec 24.

Filled with intense chase scenes, suspenseful music and a chilling voice-over, 'Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of A Serial Killer' promises a thrilling film with a fresh storyline and spectacular performances.

Turning to his Instagram hanlde, the Baandi actor shared the trailer of his upcoming film and wrote, "Agar Javed Iqbal ka trailer dekh kar aap ko goosebumps nahi aarahy toh yeh aap ka masla lol . Just watch it twice and I’ll see you in theatres . Love you all JAVED IQBAL TRAILER"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131)

Directed by Abu Aleeha, the film is based on a book penned by Aleeha. Titled Kukri, Iqbal's childhood name, Aleeha's work became a bestseller.

Furthermore, serial killer-rapist Javed Iqbal sexually abused and killed more than 100 children in Lahore, Pakistan between 1998 and 1999. He made a dramatic surrender ending the country’s biggest manhunt after Iqbal himself conveyed the details of his crimes.

The case was a particularly grotesque one as the killer not only tortured and murdered the children, but he also butchered and dissolved their bodies in acid to get rid of the evidence.