Trailer of 'Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer’ is out now
Share
The trailer of the highly-anticipated film on Pakistan’s most notorious serial killer Javed Iqbal has finally been released and needless to say, the goosebumps worthy trailer promises a terrific dive into the life of the infamous criminal.
Starring Yasir Hussain as the titular serial killer and Ayesha Omar as a fierce police officer, the film will be released on Dec 24.
Filled with intense chase scenes, suspenseful music and a chilling voice-over, 'Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of A Serial Killer' promises a thrilling film with a fresh storyline and spectacular performances.
Turning to his Instagram hanlde, the Baandi actor shared the trailer of his upcoming film and wrote, "Agar Javed Iqbal ka trailer dekh kar aap ko goosebumps nahi aarahy toh yeh aap ka masla lol . Just watch it twice and I’ll see you in theatres . Love you all JAVED IQBAL TRAILER"
View this post on Instagram
Directed by Abu Aleeha, the film is based on a book penned by Aleeha. Titled Kukri, Iqbal's childhood name, Aleeha's work became a bestseller.
Furthermore, serial killer-rapist Javed Iqbal sexually abused and killed more than 100 children in Lahore, Pakistan between 1998 and 1999. He made a dramatic surrender ending the country’s biggest manhunt after Iqbal himself conveyed the details of his crimes.
The case was a particularly grotesque one as the killer not only tortured and murdered the children, but he also butchered and dissolved their bodies in acid to get rid of the evidence.
Yasir Hussain unveils his first look from movie ... 06:00 PM | 29 Aug, 2021
Pakistani actor, playwright Yasir Hussain shared his first look from his upcoming feature film Javed Iqbal: The Untold ...
-
- PM Imran Khan launches Rs21,000 monthly stipend for KP prayer leaders04:10 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
-
- Sindh announces winter vacations for schools from Dec 2003:19 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
- ‘Didn’t aid or abet anyone in Afghanistan,’ Pakistan’s NSA ...03:00 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
-
- Trailer of 'Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer’ is ...02:33 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
- Sajal Aly reveals her 'traumatic' relationship with Maths07:19 PM | 8 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021