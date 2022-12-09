Legendary singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan celebrates 48th birthday
Legendary singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan celebrates 48th birthday
Renowned Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is celebrating his 48th birthday today.

Popular as ‘the king of melodious voice’, Rahat was born into a Punjabi family of Qawwals and classical singers in Faisalabad.

He is the son of Farrukh Fateh Ali Khan, grandson of Fateh Ali Khan and the nephew of legendary Qawwali singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. He has had a keen interest in music from a very young age and he was often spotted singing along with his uncle and father at different events.

The Zaroori Tha singer has lent voice to several hit songs of Bollywood, first performed publicly at the age of nine and since then he continues to win hearts with his power-packed vocals. With more than 50 albums to his credit, he also continues to contribute as much as he can to the music industry of Pakistan.

With birthday celebrations in full swing as he turns 48, the Meray Paas Tum Hou singer was showered with love and praises from friends and family. 

Last year, Khan was honoured with a lifetime achievement award and honorary membership by the Arts Council Karachi.

