Web Desk
10:56 AM | 9 Feb, 2020
Measures to be taken to reduce prices of basic food commodity after cabinet meeting: PM Imran
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the government will announce measures to control the increasing prices of basic food commodity prices after cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

In his tweets today, he said that he understands the difficulties that the public, including the salaried class, is facing.

He said, in the meantime, all relevant government agencies have begun a probe to find reasons for the increase in the prices of flour and sugar.

Imran Khan said the nation should be assured that those responsible will be adequately accounted for and they will be punished substantially.

"At the same time all the relevant govt Agencies have begun doing an in-depth probe into the flour & sugar price hikes. The nation should rest assured that all those responsible will be held accountable & penalised," read the tweet.

