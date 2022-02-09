Ali Tareen reveals name of Multan Sultans’ owner

05:25 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
MULTAN – Ali Tareen, the son of estranged PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, has revealed the name of actual owner of Multan Sultans, a franchise of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Responding to a Twitter user, he said that the franchise is owned by his uncle, Alamgir Tareen.

When another user asked Tareen if had another “chachu” to own Karachi Kings, which faced debacle in the first phase of the ongoing PSL7, losing all the five matches.

Ali Tareen responded to it with a happy emoji.

Earlier, Multan Sultans were jointly owned by Ali and his uncle Alamgar Tareen. 

Sultans are currently on top of the point table with ten points. 

