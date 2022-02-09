Ali Tareen reveals name of Multan Sultans’ owner
Share
MULTAN – Ali Tareen, the son of estranged PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, has revealed the name of actual owner of Multan Sultans, a franchise of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Responding to a Twitter user, he said that the franchise is owned by his uncle, Alamgir Tareen.
My chacha, Alamgir Tareen https://t.co/RL0OD9oUbh— Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) February 7, 2022
When another user asked Tareen if had another “chachu” to own Karachi Kings, which faced debacle in the first phase of the ongoing PSL7, losing all the five matches.
Ali Tareen responded to it with a happy emoji.
😄— Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) February 7, 2022
Earlier, Multan Sultans were jointly owned by Ali and his uncle Alamgar Tareen.
Sultans are currently on top of the point table with ten points.
PSL7, Match 13: Multan Sultans beat Peshawar ... 11:20 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
KARACHI – Multan Sultans won the 13th match of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 7), ...
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
-
-
- 'Wasn't worried': Muslim girl hailed as hero for standing against RSS ...07:24 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
- India's Gautam Adani overtakes Mukesh Ambani as Asia's richest man07:05 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
- Top military leadership briefed on recent terror incidents in ...06:44 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
-
-
- Nominations for Oscars 2022 revealed – Here's all you need to know!04:12 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021