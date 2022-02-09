Wasim Akram becomes latest celebrity to join TikTok

05:53 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
KARACHI – Former Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram is the latest celebrity to join TikTok, a widely popular video-sharing app.

He made the announcement of Facebook, stating: “Hello everyone, I am on TikTok now! Let's do our part in keeping it fun and safe for everyone!”

Wasim Akram gave a thoughtful message to his fans in the video, urging them to not perform the stunts they are not trained at.    

A day earlier, Shoaib Akhtar shared his first video on TikTok, giving a thoughtful message to public.

Taking to Twitter, the Rawalpindi Express shared his maiden TikTok video in order to introduce his account to his fans.

"Finally, i am on your favorite platform #TikTok . Cricket & so much more, but with responsibility. Watch my first video & follow me!," Akhtar wrote.

In the video, Shoaib Akhtar can be seen sitting on a heavy bike and carrying a helmet in his hands.

"Like you need to wear a helmet before bike riding and face my bowling, you should also slow down, (and) think before sharing anything on the internet [to check] if it is hurting anyone,” he said.

The short-video ends with the forcer paceman wearing the helmet, kickstarting the motorcycle and riding away.

