Hania Aamir open to Bollywood projects if the script is strong

Pakistani showbiz star Hania Aamir has expressed her willingness to work in Bollywood, stating that she would accept an offer if the project is of high quality.

During a recent Q&A session, she was asked if she would consider a Bollywood film offer. In response, she affirmed that she would definitely think about it, provided the project meets her standards.

Hania, known for her exceptional acting and charming personality, is a popular figure in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. Her statement comes at a time when Pak-India film collaborations remain an intriguing yet sensitive topic.

Meanwhile, Indian actress Rakhi Sawant has expressed her desire to see Hania Aamir on screen alongside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

A longtime Bollywood fan, especially of Shah Rukh Khan, Hania’s potential collaboration with Salman remains to be seen.

In a past interview, Hania revealed that she was an eccentric, witty, and intelligent child with a passion for dyeing her hair—so much so that she once attempted to do it herself.

On the work front, she recently starred in Pakistan’s mega drama serial Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum as Shargeena, alongside superstar Fahad Mustafa, earning global recognition.