Prince Karim Aga Khan laid to rest in Aswan, Egypt

Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, the 49th hereditary Imam of the Ismailis, was buried in a private ceremony in Aswan, Egypt.

His successor, Prince Rahim Aga Khan, attended alongside family and dignitaries. A ceremonial boat procession carried his casket to the mausoleum of Mawlana Sultan Mahomed Shah.

A new mausoleum will be built as his final resting place. The Aga Khan, known for his global philanthropy, passed away in Lisbon at 88.

Following his demise, Prince Rahim was declared the 50th hereditary Imam.

Prince Karim Aga Khan was widely respected for his humanitarian work, particularly in Asia and Africa through the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN). He received numerous international honors, including honorary Canadian citizenship and Pakistan’s highest civilian awards, Nishan-i-Imtiaz and Nishan-i-Pakistan. His legacy in education, healthcare, and cultural preservation continues to impact millions worldwide.