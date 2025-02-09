Kmc Announces Free Parking At All Its Sites In Karachi

KARACHI – Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has announced that no fees will be charged at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) parking sites, a decision made in public interest.

He stated that KMC is now financially stable, with over Rs2 billion in its accounts, eliminating the need for revenue from parking fees.

A notification will be issued to remove this burden from citizens, and legal action will be taken against those illegally collecting money under KMC’s name.

Out of Karachi’s 106 main roads, parking fees will be waived at 46 sites, while charges will continue in 25 towns and six cantonment boards.

Mayor Wahab emphasized that KMC’s financial position is strong, and facilitating the public remains their top priority.