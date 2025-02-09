Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Life-Saving medicines among hundreds substandard drugs flood Sindh markets

KARACHI – Sindh Drug Testing Lab has exposed widespread counterfeit and substandard medicines, that flooded the southeastern region.

A recent report from Drug Testing Laboratory of Sindh revealed alarming findings about the quality of medicines circulating in local markets. During regular testing, over 100 drugs from both local and international phamas have been flagged as substandard, with several failing to meet the required specifications.

The report, based on samples collected by drug inspectors from various markets, highlights that many drugs lacked the essential ingredients or active ingredients necessary for their effectiveness. Some were found to be counterfeit, while others contained adulterations.

A total of 43 drugs were declared substandard in the past two months, while 65 different medicines were flagged as counterfeit. Some of life-saving drugs were among those deemed substandard.

The report sparked concerns about public health and safety, with authorities warning that sellers of such substandard medicines may face serious consequences, including the revocation of their licenses.

